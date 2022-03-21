Hydrogen Stocks Are Set to Soar Off of Today’s Energy Crisis

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I’m all about energy independence these days. The tragedy unfolding in Ukraine right now — and the collateral economic damage felt around the world because of it — has me thinking that enough is enough.

The world needs to shift away from fossil fuels. No more fighting over oil or suffering from sanctions on natural gas. No more relying on foreign exports to power our economy. And no more soaring gas, grocery and utility prices because a madman named Putin decided to fight the world.

Truth be told, you and I shouldn’t be feeling the costs of this war. But to some degree, we are — and that’s not right.

The world needs to do better. And it will, thanks to hydrogen.

Yep, hydrogen ­– not solar, wind or fossil fuels. The most important cornerstone of the energy independence revolution that will solve today’s crisis – and prevent future ones from ever happening again – will be the universe’s most abundant element. And yet it’s one you’ve probably not thought of as an economic powerhouse.

But that could be the single most expensive mistake of your lifetime. Hydrogen, folks, is going to turn into an $11 TRILLION economy all by itself in the 2020s. And hydrogen stocks are going to be some of the market’s biggest winners of the decade.

That’s not an exaggeration.

Remember what solar stocks did over the past five years? Take Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), for example. That stock turned every $10,000 invested five years ago into $1.4 million today.

Hydrogen stocks are going to do that and then some over the next few years as hydrogen turns into the most important energy source in the world.

So… what’re you waiting for? Opportunity’s knocking. Answer the door.

Let’s Talk Science

To understand the huge opportunity in the Hydrogen Economy, we need to first rewind to our college Chemistry 101 classes.

Recall the periodic table. Hydrogen is the lightest element in the universe. As such, you can fit a lot more hydrogen atoms into a finite space than, say, lithium atoms. And as a result, a hydrogen power source will be infinitely more energy-dense than a power source made with anything else.

That has enormous implications:

In transportation markets, more energy density means hydrogen fuel cells have longer driving ranges and faster refuel times than batteries.

In stationary markets, it means they have more consistent and robust power output.

And in all markets, it means hydrogen fuel cells are much lighter and more transportable.

Make no mistake. Hydrogen has some enormous value-adds in the clean energy world.

That’s why – once hydrogen becomes cost-effective and viable – those producing and supplying it will be among the most important energy companies in the world. Hydrogen stocks will be some of the best-performing tech stocks of the 2020s.

But why now? After all, the periodic table hasn’t changed over the past 50 years. So, what has changed that will allow hydrogen to take over in the 2020s?

Hydrogen Stocks Are at a “Tipping Point”

We believe that for the first time ever, all the stars have aligned for hydrogen to “tip” into hypergrowth mode this year.

For starters, you have favorable politics. In the 1970s, no one cared about decarbonization. Now seemingly every country and company in the world has a net-zero emissions target by 2030, 2040 or 2050. And the Russo-Ukrainian war only underscores the need for countries to disband their reliance on Russian oil and establish independence via clean energy sources.

The costs of hydrogen have plummeted, too. Economies of scale and advanced technologies have led to the cost of hydrogen fuel cells dropping 60% over the past decade. Deloitte expects hydrogen fuel cell costs to drop below electric battery costs by 2024 and combustion engine costs by 2028.

The tech has dramatically improved. Technological breakthroughs and falling renewable energy costs have led to a new era of scalable “Green Hydrogen” production. Now hydrogen is cost-effectively produced from renewable energy sources like solar and wind — and not from natural gas, which is how most has been produced historically.

In sum, that’s incredible change.

Basically, while the periodic table hasn’t shifted over the past 50 years, everything else has. For the first time ever, all the growth drivers for hydrogen have shown up to the party at the same time.

And it’s time for this party to start rocking.

The Winning Play for Hydrogen Stocks

With cost, tech and access barriers removed, the Hydrogen Economy will tip into its long overdue renaissance in the 2020s.

And it won’t be small. Planes, trains, trucks, forklifts, datacenters, commercial buildings, and more could all be powered by hydrogen by the 2030s.

That’s why Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) sees the Hydrogen Economy being worth more than $11 TRILLION by 2040.

Today most investors are sleeping on hydrogen stocks. This means you can buy them right now while they’re on sale – before they turn $10,000 into a million-dollar payday, like Enphase Energy did over the past five years.

Though, the question is: What’s the best hydrogen stock to buy today?

To answer that question, I’ll point to our flagship investment research advisory, Innovation Investor. In it, we exclusively invest in the world’s most transformative megatrends, like cloud computing, AI, EVs, blockchain, gene-editing and — yes — hydrogen.

We’ve put together a portfolio of what we feel are the world’s most innovative stocks with huge long-term upside potential.

And in that portfolio, we own one hydrogen company.

It is by far and away the strongest in the market today. It’s company that projects to be the “Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) of Hydrogen.” And its stock – well, let’s just say it could follow in the explosive footsteps of Tesla, too.

The Final Word

Your gas and grocery prices are going up. And your heating and A/C bills are on the rise, too.

Why? Because of Russia.

That’s nonsense. A madman decides to invade a foreign country more than 5,000 miles away, and you pay the price.

This is rooted in the interconnected web of dependencies that is the global economy. That web used to work. But it doesn’t anymore. It’s broken. And now it’s time we ditch it for economic independence.

Sure, that’s easier said than done. But with technological progress on our side, it’s an accomplishable task. We can, for the first time ever, achieve global energy independence — a feat which would save us billions of dollars and thousands of lives.

Hydrogen will play a critical role in achieving energy independence. But it won’t be alone.

Helping nearly as much will be the advancement of “forever battery” technology that will allow today’s electric cars and energy storage units to last far longer, recharge far faster, and be way safer.

These forever batteries will rewrite the rules of how things work. And at the epicenter of pioneering this forever battery tech is a tiny, $2 stock that has enormous upside potential.

I know you're interested in the name of that company… its ticker symbol… its management team and business plan…

Unfortunately, I can’t share that info with you here. But because you’ve read this far (which tells you me you get the importance this stuff), I can offer you a deal.

I’ll show you how you can access all the information you’d ever need on this $2 “forever battery” stock. More than that, I’ll show you how to find out about my No. 1 hydrogen stock to buy now — a company that could be the “next Tesla.”

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

