Hydrogen Refueling Solutions (PAR:ALHRS) Price Target Decreased by 6.16% to 27.47

June 01, 2023 — 08:58 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Hydrogen Refueling Solutions (PAR:ALHRS) has been revised to 27.47 / share. This is an decrease of 6.16% from the prior estimate of 29.27 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.58% from the latest reported closing price of 21.20 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FR:ALHRS / Hydrogen Refueling Solutions SA Shares Held by Institutions

FIFNX - Fidelity Founders Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALHRS by 21.55% over the last quarter.

