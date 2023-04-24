Hydrogen Refueling Solutions (PAR:ALHRS) Price Target Decreased by 5.18% to 29.27

The average one-year price target for Hydrogen Refueling Solutions (PAR:ALHRS) has been revised to 29.27 / share. This is an decrease of 5.18% from the prior estimate of 30.87 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.91% from the latest reported closing price of 17.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hydrogen Refueling Solutions. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALHRS is 0.14%, an increase of 21.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.42% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIFNX - Fidelity Founders Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALHRS by 21.55% over the last quarter.

