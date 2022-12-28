InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

[Editor’s note: “Hydrogen Fuel Gives Rise to an $11 Trillion Revolution” was previously published in November 2022. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.]

The best investments – with the potential to mint millionaires – are often found in places where most aren’t looking. Follow that thread of logic, and you’ll find that the next generation of millionaire-maker stocks lies in hydrogen power.

Now, it’s not lost on me that hydrogen has been touted as a viable clean energy source since the 1970s. I’m well-aware of its back story. Yet, since then, despite all the predictions, it hasn’t been used to do much of anything in the energy sector. For the hydrogen power economy, the past 50 years have been characterized by false starts.

I know the disappointing history there, as does the market. That’s why hydrogen stocks don’t get as much love from investors as solar, wind, or electric vehicle stocks.

But this is a huge mistake. Despite its stop-and-go history, hydrogen power is starting to live up to its decades-old promise. It’s finally near to becoming the world’s most important, most reliable, and cheapest clean energy source.

That will happen in the 2020s – very soon, in fact.

We’re talking months before we’ll witness the emergence of an $11 trillion Hydrogen Economy. And we’ll see some hydrogen stocks soar thousands of percent.

History will look back on 2022 as the year that this fuel began to reshape the world.

That means the time to get bullish on hydrogen stocks is now. Critically, the rest of the world isn’t paying attention. And that’s your edge – the ability to act before certain stocks absolutely skyrocket.

The Science Behind Hydrogen Fuel

So, let’s cut the hype. What’s the science here?

To best explain, let’s rewind to Chemistry 101.

Recall that on the periodic table, hydrogen is the lightest element in the universe. As such, you can fit a lot more H atoms into a finite space than you can, say, lithium atoms.

Therefore, any power source made with H will be infinitely more energy-dense than a power source made with something else.

That has enormous implications.

Source: Shutterstock

In transportation markets, more energy density means these fuel cells have longer drive ranges and faster refuel times than batteries. In stationary markets, it means they have more consistent and robust power output. Indeed, in all markets, it means hydrogen fuel cells are much lighter and more transportable.

Make no mistake. Hydrogen adds enormous value to the world of clean energy.

Market Drivers

However, the value proposition isn’t a new one. After all, the periodic table hasn’t changed over the past 50 years. So, if nothing has changed, then why would this fuel suddenly take over the clean energy world this decade?

Well, a few things.

For starters, the politics have changed. In the 1970s, no one cared about decarbonization. Now, nearly every country and company in the world is aiming to achieve net-zero emissions within the coming years. Indeed, in late 2021, the U.S. passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It provides $62 billion for clean energy innovation. And in August of 2022, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. It includes nearly $400 billion in energy and climate spending. And a bulk of that will go toward clean hydrogen production.

The costs have changed. Economies of scale and advanced tech have led hydrogen fuel cell costs to drop 60% over the past decade. Deloitte expects those costs to drop below electric battery and combustion engine costs in just a few years.

And the tech has changed. Technological breakthroughs and falling renewable energy expenses have led to a new era of scalable “Green Hydrogen” production. Now hydrogen is produced cost-effectively from renewable energy sources like solar and wind instead of natural gas, which is how most has historically been produced.

In other words, while the periodic table hasn’t changed over the past 50 years, everything else has. And for the first time ever, all the growth drivers for hydrogen have shown up at the same time.

In the words of Matthew Blieske, Shell’s (SHEL) global hydrogen product manager:

“[In the past] there was a policy missing, or the technology wasn’t quite ready, or people were not so serious about decarbonization. We don’t see those barriers anymore.”

With those barriers removed, the Hydrogen Economy will tip into its long overdue renaissance in the 2020s. And it’ll create what Morgan Stanley (MS) sees as an $11 trillion hydrogen market in the coming decades.

The Final Word on Hydrogen

Nonetheless, plenty of otherwise “serious” investors are sleeping on the potential of hydrogen stocks. I’m not. I’ve seen what hydrogen was and why it wasn’t ready for mainstream use. And now in 2022, I’m seeing this fuel source’s previous barriers fall one by one like dominos. Since most investors have yet to realize this massive undercurrent of financial potential, you can buy the future world leaders of clean energy while they’re on sale.

And we’ve got our eye on one company in particular.

It is, by far and away, the strongest hydrogen company in the market today. In fact, we’ve begun referring to it as the “Tesla of Hydrogen.” And its stock? Well, it could follow in Tesla’s (TSLA) explosive footsteps, too.

And alongside this “next Tesla,” we also own one, tiny $3 stock that’s pioneering a forever battery. In tandem with hydrogen power, it’ll redefine the world’s energy grid over the next decade.

All our research points to this H stock becoming a huge winner. And this tiny $3 “forever battery” stock projects to be an even bigger one.

Remember; the advantage with hydrogen right now is that most investors aren’t paying enough attention. Expect that to change… fast.

Keep the element of surprise intact.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Hydrogen Fuel Gives Rise to an $11 Trillion Revolution appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.