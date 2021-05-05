Hydrogen fluoride leak at Marathon's Galveston Bay refinery came from piping -CSB

Adds details about leak

HOUSTON, May 5 (Reuters) - A hydrogen fluoride leak on Tuesday at Marathon Petroleum Corp's MPC.N Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, came from piping, said a spokeswoman from the U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB) on Wednesday.

"The company reported an undetermined amount of hydrogen fluoride was released from piping near an alkylation unit auxiliary acid dump drum," said Hillary Cohen, adding that the board was gathering additional information.

The leak from the 31,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) alkylation unit 3 began at about 3:30 p.m. local time (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, sources familiar with plant operations told Reuters, adding that the refinery was operating normally.

Hydrofluoric acid is used as a catalyst in alkylation units to convert refining by-products into octane boosting components added to gasoline.

Workers at the 585,000-bpd refinery on the south side of Texas City were ordered to shelter in place because of the leak. At about 4 p.m. Texas City residents downwind of the refinery were also told to take shelter with doors and windows closed and air conditioning turned off.

No injuries were reported in Texas City, but two workers were taken to an area medical facility as a precaution, a Marathon spokesman said on Tuesday.

The shelter orders were lifted by 5 p.m, local time on Tuesday.

Hydrofluoric acid, which is a solution of hydrogen fluoride in water, forms a ground-hugging cloud at room temperature that can lead to severe health problems and even death.

