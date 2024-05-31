Hydrogen ETFs Soared in May: Here's Why

The green energy revolution is gathering pace and investors are making the most of this emerging trend. Amid the clamor for cleaner fuel sources, hydrogen has emerged as a key player. Hydrogen, when used as a fuel source, only emits water and heat, making it a clean energy alternative. When combusted or used in fuel cells, it produces water as the only by-product.

This is in stark contrast to fossil fuels, which emit harmful greenhouse gases. As the hydrogen sector continues to develop, investors are becoming increasingly interested in hydrogen stocks and ETFs. The pack has seen momentum in the past month.

Global X Hydrogen ETF HYDR, Direxion Hydrogen ETF HJEN and Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF HDRO have added 27.4%, 18.3% and 22.9% past month (as of May 30, 2024). Let’s find out why these ETFs are rallying.

AI Boom Boosting Hydrogen Stocks?

The AI industry's expansion has led to an increased need for clean and sustainable energy sources, which includes hydrogen as a potential fuel. An IEA report said that by 2026, the AI industry is expected to consume at least 10 times the electricity demand it had in 2023, as quoted on CNBC.

An IEA report, published in January, highlighted that on average a typical Google search uses 0.3 watt-hours of electricity versus 2.9 watt-hours for a ChatGPT request. This demand is reflected in the stock market, where companies involved in green hydrogen production are gaining attention.

The hydrogen market is expected to grow significantly, with projections suggesting it could reach a valuation of $410.6 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 7.80%, per a markets and markets research report.

Cheaper Than Electric Vehicles?

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are powered by converting hydrogen gas into electricity through a fuel cell. Hydrogen is supposedly cheaper than electric vehicles. Its cost effectiveness lies in the production and distribution of hydrogen itself.

While the initial cost of manufacturing hydrogen fuel cells is higher than battery packs used in electric vehicles, the infrastructure required for generating and dispensing hydrogen can be less expensive and more scalable than the infrastructure needed for widespread electric charging stations.

Other Usages

Hydrogen has a high energy density by weight, making it effective for applications where weight is a crucial factor, such as in aerospace and certain transportation sectors. Also, its ability to store and release energy also makes it a likely solution for grid storage, helping to balance the intermittent nature of renewable sources like wind and solar.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO): ETF Research Reports

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN): ETF Research Reports

Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.