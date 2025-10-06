Hydrogen ETF (HYDR) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Global X Hydrogen ETF HYDR is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has soared 182% from its 52-week low of $14.95 per share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

HYDR in Focus

The underlying Solactive Global Hydrogen Index provides exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of hydrogen technology. HYDR ETF charges 50 bps in annual fees (see: all the Alternative Energy ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The ETF invests about 15% of its weight in Plug Power stock.Plug Power stock surged about 36.4% on Oct. 3, 2025. The surge came after a major analyst raised the company’s price target, boosting investor confidence, as quoted on Economic Times.

Plug Power has supplied a 10-megawatt GenEco electrolyzer system to Galp, a leading Portuguese energy company.Plug Power has supplied a 10-megawatt GenEco electrolyzer system to Galp, a leading Portuguese energy company. Installed at Galp’s Sines Refinery, the unit will replace 20% of the Galp’s facility’s grey hydrogen with about 15,000 tons of green hydrogen annually, according to Plug Power’s management.

The project is expected to strengthen Galp’s presence in Europe’s clean energy market. Note that the hydrogen market is hot currently due to the increased need for energy to facilitate the AI boom.

More Gains Ahead?

HYDR might remain strong, given its positive weighted alpha of 107.49 (per barchart.com). There is definitely still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.

