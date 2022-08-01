Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HYFM) recent US$22m market cap decline means a loss of US$276k for insiders who bought this year

Insiders who acquired US$357k worth of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock at an average price of US$14.28 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 13% price decline. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$81k, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Chairman of the Board William Toler for US$357k worth of shares, at about US$14.67 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.23. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was William Toler.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:HYFM Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

Does Hydrofarm Holdings Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 24% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares, worth about US$35m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hydrofarm Holdings Group Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Hydrofarm Holdings Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hydrofarm Holdings Group. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

