Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Hydrofarm Holdings Group's (NASDAQ:HYFM) recent performance, when its stock has declined 36% over the past three months. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Hydrofarm Holdings Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hydrofarm Holdings Group is:

2.4% = US$15m ÷ US$635m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Hydrofarm Holdings Group's Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE

It is quite clear that Hydrofarm Holdings Group's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 10%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Although, we can see that Hydrofarm Holdings Group saw a modest net income growth of 8.4% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing Hydrofarm Holdings Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 8.5% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:HYFM Past Earnings Growth January 15th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is HYFM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HYFM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Hydrofarm Holdings Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Hydrofarm Holdings Group doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Hydrofarm Holdings Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

