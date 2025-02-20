Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results on March 5, 2025

Hydrofarm will host a conference call on March 5, 2025, to discuss its 2024 financial results.

The company is set to provide a detailed review of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, indicating transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct communication with investors, which can enhance investor relations and trust.

The live webcast of the conference call provides broader access to critical company financial information, demonstrating a commitment to accessibility for all stakeholders.

Hydrofarm’s long-standing history of over 40 years in the industry reinforces its credibility and reliability as a significant player in the hydroponics market.

The press release does not provide any information about the company’s performance in the fourth quarter and full year 2024, which may raise concerns among investors anticipating potential declines or challenges.

By scheduling the conference call for March 5, 2025, the company delays transparency regarding its financial results, possibly leading to speculation and uncertainty among stakeholders.

The company's reliance on a conference call for financial disclosures may limit accessibility for some investors who prefer written reports or press releases that provide detailed insights.

When is Hydrofarm's fourth quarter 2024 results conference call?

Hydrofarm's conference call will be on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing 1-800-343-5172 and entering conference ID: HYFMQ4.

Where can I find the press release for the fourth quarter results?

The press release will be issued before market open on March 5, 2025, and will be available on their website.

What is Hydrofarm's expertise in the agriculture industry?

Hydrofarm specializes in manufacturing and distributing hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (CEA).

How long has Hydrofarm been in business?

Hydrofarm has over 40 years of experience in helping growers with innovative hydroponics solutions.

$HYFM Insider Trading Activity

$HYFM insiders have traded $HYFM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HYFM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM DOUGLAS TOLER (CEO and Chairman of the Board) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $49,800

$HYFM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $HYFM stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”), today announced that it will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET. A press release containing fourth quarter and full year 2024 results will be issued before market open that same day.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-343-5172 and entering the conference ID: HYFMQ4. The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at



www.hydrofarm.com



, under the “Investors” section.







About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.







Hydrofarm is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, including grow lights, climate control solutions, growing media and nutrients, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For over 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects.







Contacts:









Investor Contact







Anna Kate Heller / ICR







ir@hydrofarm.com





