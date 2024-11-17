Hydrocarbon Dynamics Updates on Substantial Holdings

Hydrocarbon Dynamics (AU:HCD) has released an update.

Hydrocarbon Dynamics has reported changes in the substantial holdings of Stephen Mitchell, with a decrease in his voting power from 14.74% to 12.83% due to a rights issue. This adjustment reflects strategic shifts in Mitchell’s investment portfolio, which now includes an increased number of ordinary shares totaling over 119 million. Investors may find these changes significant as they could indicate evolving dynamics within the company and impact future shareholder decisions.

