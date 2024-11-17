Hydrocarbon Dynamics Sees Director Increase Share Holdings

Hydrocarbon Dynamics (AU:HCD) has released an update.
Hydrocarbon Dynamics Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of director Stephen Mitchell, who has acquired nearly 12 million direct shares and over 11 million indirect shares through Malangi Pty Ltd via a rights issue. This move increases his total holdings to over 119 million shares, indicating a strong vote of confidence in the company’s future prospects.
