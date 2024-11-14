Hydrocarbon Dynamics Lists New Securities on ASX

Hydrocarbon Dynamics (AU:HCD) has released an update.

Hydrocarbon Dynamics Limited has announced the quotation of 119,259,208 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code HCD, effective November 15, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially impacting the company’s market liquidity and investor interest.

