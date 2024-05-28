News & Insights

Hydrocarbon Dynamics Growth and Restructure

May 28, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

Hydrocarbon Dynamics (AU:HCD) has released an update.

Hydrocarbon Dynamics Limited (HCD) reported modest revenue growth this financial year, advancing from $346,000 to $574,000, alongside securing repeat orders and expanding their global network with new agents and distributors. Despite positive signs, slow growth has impacted investor sentiment, leading to a decline in share price and a subsequent business restructure to conserve capital. The company is exploring new investment opportunities to restore shareholder value and is open to financing through various means, including joint ventures and the potential sale of its chemical division.

