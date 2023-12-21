Hydro Sees NOK 6 Bln Impairment Charges In Q4; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) were losing around 4 percent in the current trading in Oslo after the Norwegian aluminium and renewable energy firm Thursday said it sees total impairment losses of around 5.9 billion Norwegian kroner in its fourth quarter.

The charges come amid challenging alumina market conditions and Australian power price insecurity.

Hydro said it will write down the value of Goodwill in Bauxite & Alumina or B&A, Brazil; Property, plant and equipment related to the Alunorte alumina refinery and Paragominas bauxite mine; Deferred tax assets in Alunorte; as well as property, plants and equipment related to the Tomago aluminium plant, Australia.

The estimated impairment loss in the B&A segment is approximately 3.8 billion kroner, and in the Aluminium Metal segment is around 0.6 billion kroner.

The impairments will not reduce the dividend for 2023, the firm said.

President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim said, "The bauxite and alumina operations are a key enabler for Hydro to pioneer the green aluminium transition by significantly reducing the upstream carbon footprint. In the short and medium term, we see challenging alumina markets and weak cash flow generation in B&A coming from market volatility in times of geopolitical turmoil, impacting the current valuation of the assets." In Oslo, Norsk Hydro shares are trading at 64.40 kroner, down 4.34%.

