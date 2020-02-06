US Markets

Hydro-Québec to take 20% stake in Innergex Renewable

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc said on Thursday Hydro-Québec, one of the world's largest hydropower producers, will invest about C$661 million ($497 million) for a nearly 20% stake.

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc said on Thursday Hydro-Québec, one of the world's largest hydropower producers, will invest about C$661 million ($497 million) for a nearly 20% stake. The two companies plan to invest in wind and solar projects with battery storage or transmission, distributed generation, off-grid renewable energy networks, and other sectors. Hydro-Québec will buy 34.6 million common shares of Innergex at C$19.08 per share in a private placement. Shares of Innergex rose 8.5% in morning trade to C$20.50. Under the deal terms, Hydro-Québec has initially committed $500 million to develop power projects with Innergex. [nASA00C8R] Innergex expects to use about $50 million from the private placement to fund the development of its 200 MW Hillcrest solar photovoltaic project in Brown County, Ohio. Hydro-Québec will nominate two candidates to its Innergex board as long as it owns at least 15% of the outstanding Innergex common shares, Innergex said. ($1 = 1.3298 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru) ((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;)) Keywords: INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY HYDRO QUÉBEC/

