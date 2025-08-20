Hydro One Subsidiary Prices Offering Of C$1.1 Bln Of Medium Term Notes

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Limited (H.TO) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hydro One Inc., has priced an offering of C$1.1 billion of Medium Term Notes.

The Notes consist of C$450 million aggregate principal amount of 3.94% Medium Term Notes, Series 61, due 2032, C$300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.30% Medium Term Notes, Series 62, due 2035 and C$350 million aggregate principal amount of 4.95% Medium Term Notes, Series 63, due 2055.

The Series 61 Notes will be issued at a price of C$99.988 per C$100.00 principal mount, the Series 62 Notes will be issued at a price of C$99.928 per C$100.00 principal mount, and the Series 63 Notes will be issued at a price of $99.907 per C$100.00 principal amount.

The company noted that the net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be approximately C$1.1 billion. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on August 25, 2025.

