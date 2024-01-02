News & Insights

Markets

Hydro One Says Chris Lopez To Step Down As EVP, CFO And Regulatory Officer On June 30

January 02, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Ltd. (H.TO) announced Tuesday that Chris Lopez intends to step down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer, to pursue other opportunities as of June 30, 2024. He joined the company in 2016.

The company will now embark on an internal and external search for his replacement. Meanwhile, Lopez will remain in his positions while the search is underway.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.