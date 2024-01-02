Hydro One Says Chris Lopez To Step Down As EVP, CFO And Regulatory Officer On June 30

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Ltd. (H.TO) announced Tuesday that Chris Lopez intends to step down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer, to pursue other opportunities as of June 30, 2024. He joined the company in 2016.

The company will now embark on an internal and external search for his replacement. Meanwhile, Lopez will remain in his positions while the search is underway.

