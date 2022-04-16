Markets

Hydro One Restores Power To More Than 188,000 Customers

(RTTNews) - Hydro One said that its crews have restored power to more than 188,000 customers affected by back-to-back storms that brought heavy snow to northern Ontario and high winds to other regions of the province this week.

The storms caused significant damage, including downed power lines, broken poles and fallen trees on lines.

Crews continue efforts to restore power to 30,000 customers in the hardest hit areas, including Bancroft, Fenelon Falls, Perth and Norfolk, with assistance from neighbouring utilities and contractors.

