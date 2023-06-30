News & Insights

Hydro One Reaches Tentative Settlements With Power Workers' Union For Two Collective Agreements

June 30, 2023 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Electric utility Hydro One Ltd. (H.TO) announced Friday it has reached tentative settlements for two collective agreements with the Power Workers' Union (PWU) covering employees in front-line roles across the company's operations in Ontario.

The negotiations covered the renewal of two collective agreements: the main collective agreement, which includes front-line staff, and the Customer Service Operations collective agreement, which includes staff in customer facing roles.

Union members will vote on these tentative agreements with the outcome anticipated by the end of July. Once ratified, these agreements will be in effect until September 30, 2025.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.
