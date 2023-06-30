Hydro One Reaches Tentative Settlements With Power Workers' Union For Two Collective Agreements

(RTTNews) - Electric utility Hydro One Ltd. (H.TO) announced Friday it has reached tentative settlements for two collective agreements with the Power Workers' Union (PWU) covering employees in front-line roles across the company's operations in Ontario.

The negotiations covered the renewal of two collective agreements: the main collective agreement, which includes front-line staff, and the Customer Service Operations collective agreement, which includes staff in customer facing roles.

Union members will vote on these tentative agreements with the outcome anticipated by the end of July. Once ratified, these agreements will be in effect until September 30, 2025.

