Hydro One Reaches Tentative Agreement With Society Of United Professionals

January 13, 2026 — 10:28 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Networks Inc. and the Society of United Professionals announced that a tentative agreement has been reached for the collective agreement covering employees represented by the Society. These employees include engineering, supervisory, and other professional roles across Hydro One's operations in Ontario.

The tentative agreement is still subject to ratification by the Society's membership. If approved, it will take effect retroactively from October 1, 2025.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
