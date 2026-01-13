Hydro One Reaches Tentative Agreement With Society Of United Professionals

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Networks Inc. and the Society of United Professionals announced that a tentative agreement has been reached for the collective agreement covering employees represented by the Society. These employees include engineering, supervisory, and other professional roles across Hydro One's operations in Ontario.

The tentative agreement is still subject to ratification by the Society's membership. If approved, it will take effect retroactively from October 1, 2025.

