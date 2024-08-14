News & Insights

Hydro One Q2 Profit Rises, Above Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Limited (H.TO), an electricity transmission and distribution company, Wednesday reported net profit of C$292 million or C$0.49 per share for the second quarter, higher than C$265 million or C$0.44 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

On average 9 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earning of C$0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to C$2.031 billion from C$1.857 billion in the previous year.

The company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3142 per share to be paid on September 27 to shareholders of record on September 11

