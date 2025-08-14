Hydro One President And CEO David Lebeter To Take Temporary Compassionate Care Leave

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Ltd. (H.TO) announced Thursday that David Lebeter, President and CEO, will take a temporary compassionate care leave, effective August 25, 2025, to care for a family member. Lebeter will continue to support the company on an advisory basis until his return.

The Board of Directors has appointed Harry Taylor as Interim President and CEO. Taylor will also continue to serve as EVP, Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer.

Taylor joined the organization in 2024 as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer. He is a seasoned executive, who has driven profitable growth and strengthened financial capabilities across several top-tier organizations.

Before joining Hydro One in 2024, Taylor held the position of Chief Financial Officer, and briefly, interim Chief Executive Officer of WestJet Airlines until December 2022.

Prior to his time at WestJet, Taylor was Chief Financial Officer, senior finance leader or division president in Canada and the United States for Canadian Tire Corp., Holt Renfrew Ltd., The Home Depot and PepsiCo/Frito-Lay.

Following an extensive search, the Board has also appointed Michael Rencheck to the company's Board of Directors effective August 14, 2025.

