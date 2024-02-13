Hydro One Ltd. Q4 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Ltd. (H.TO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$183 million, or C$0.30 per share. This compares with C$179 million, or C$0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to C$1.979 billion from C$1.862 billion last year.

Hydro One Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$183 Mln. vs. C$179 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.30 vs. C$0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$0.29 -Revenue (Q4): C$1.979 Bln vs. C$1.862 Bln last year.

