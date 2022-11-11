Hydro One Ltd. Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Ltd. (H.TO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$307 million, or C$0.51 per share. This compares with C$300 million, or C$0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to C$2.031 billion from C$1.913 billion last year.

Hydro One Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$307 Mln. vs. C$300 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.51 vs. C$0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$0.49 -Revenue (Q3): C$2.031 Bln vs. C$1.913 Bln last year.

