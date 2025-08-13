Hydro One Ltd. Q2 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Ltd. (H.TO) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$327 million, or C$0.54 per share. This compares with C$292 million, or C$0.49 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to C$2.066 billion from C$2.031 billion last year.

Hydro One Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$327 Mln. vs. C$292 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.54 vs. C$0.49 last year. -Revenue: C$2.066 Bln vs. C$2.031 Bln last year.

Commenting on the second-quarter results, the company said: “The change in EPS year-over-year was largely due to higher revenues resulting from Ontario Energy Board (OEB)-approved 2025 transmission and distribution rates and higher energy consumption, partially offset by higher depreciation, amortization and asset removal costs and higher financing charges.”

The company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of C$0.3331 per share on September 29, to shareholders of record as of September 10.

