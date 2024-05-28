News & Insights

Hydro One Invests in St. Clair Line for Economic Boost

May 28, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Hydro One (TSE:H) has released an update.

Hydro One has announced a $471.9 million investment to build a new double-circuit 230 kilovolt transmission line aimed at boosting local economies and job creation in Ontario’s southwest region. The St. Clair transmission line project is expected to enhance energy reliability for growing industries and provide enough clean energy to power a city the size of London. The company is also offering 50% equity ownership of the transmission line to five First Nations and is currently seeking approval from the Ontario Energy Board.

