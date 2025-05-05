Hydro One And Power Workers' Union Reach Tentative Agreements

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Inc. and the Power Workers' Union have reached tentative agreements for two contracts that cover front-line employees working across Hydro One's operations in Ontario. These agreements still need approval from PWU members before they become official, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The negotiations focused on updating two agreements: the main collective agreement and the Customer Service Operations agreement.

Power Workers' Union members will vote on these agreements, and if approved, they will take effect on October 1, 2025.

