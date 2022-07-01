Hydro One: A 3.2% Yielding Recession-Resistant Stock

Hydro One (TSE: H) operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area's largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.4 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company's rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder.

Hydro One is an essential business that is resilient to various economic slowdowns while also providing reasonably predictable dividend payments. As a result, its stock has performed well this year, as it is up year-to-date.

Dividend

Hydro One is an investment for income-oriented investors, as it is a low-volatility stock that pays a 3.23% dividend yield on an annualized basis. However, when taking a look at Hydro One's historical dividend yield, you can see that it has trended downwards:

At 3.23%, the current yield is on the low end of the range, indicating that income-oriented investors are paying a premium relative to yields they have been able to receive in the past.

Valuation

To value Hydro One, I will use the H-Model, which is similar to a three-stage dividend discount model. The H-Model assumes that growth will decelerate linearly over a specified period, which is a reasonable assumption as companies gradually slow down as they mature.

The formula is as follows:

Stock Value = (CF(1+tg))/(r-tg) + (CFH(hg-tg))/(r-tg)

Where:

CF = dividend per share

tg = terminal growth rate

hg = high growth rate

r = discount rate

H = half-life of the forecast period

For Hydro One, I used the following assumptions:

CF = C$1.12 per share

tg = 3.14% (used 30-year Government of Canada yield)

hg = 4.9% (five-year dividend CAGR)

r = 6.6%

H = five years (I am assuming it will take 10 years to reach terminal growth)

As a result, I estimate that the fair value of Hydro One is approximately C$36.23 under current market conditions. With a share price of C$34.61, the stock is likely slightly undervalued.

Analyst Recommendations

Hydro One has a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys and six Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Hydro One price target of C$36.51 implies 5.5% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

Although analysts have a neutral outlook on Hydro One, it is a slightly undervalued company that has a reasonably predictable dividend payment and a decent yield. As a result, Hydro One is likely a good choice for investors who want to receive income without experiencing as much volatility as the overall market.

Disclosure

