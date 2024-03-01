News & Insights

Markets

Hydro CFO Pal Kildemo To Leave To Join UAE's Emirates Global Aluminium

March 01, 2024 — 01:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY.PK, NHYKF.PK), a Norwegian aluminium and renewable energy firm, announced Friday that its Executive Vice President and CFO Pal Kildemo has decided to leave the firm. He will take the position as CFO in Emirates Global Aluminium or EGA, a UAE-based aluminium producer.

Kildemo will continue in Hydro until August 31, at latest.

Hydro said it has has initiated the process to find a new CFO.

Kildemo, who is with Hydro since 2008, has held several key positions, and was appointed Executive Vice President and CFO in August 2019.

In mid-February, Hydro reported a fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations, compared to prior year's profit, as well as sharply lower adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric. Total revenue and income for the quarter, however, increased from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.