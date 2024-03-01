Hydro CFO Pal Kildemo To Leave To Join UAE's Emirates Global Aluminium

(RTTNews) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY.PK, NHYKF.PK), a Norwegian aluminium and renewable energy firm, announced Friday that its Executive Vice President and CFO Pal Kildemo has decided to leave the firm. He will take the position as CFO in Emirates Global Aluminium or EGA, a UAE-based aluminium producer.

Kildemo will continue in Hydro until August 31, at latest.

Hydro said it has has initiated the process to find a new CFO.

Kildemo, who is with Hydro since 2008, has held several key positions, and was appointed Executive Vice President and CFO in August 2019.

In mid-February, Hydro reported a fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations, compared to prior year's profit, as well as sharply lower adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric. Total revenue and income for the quarter, however, increased from last year.

