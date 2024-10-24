Hydrix Limited Updates Corporate Governance Statement

Hydrix Limited (AU:HYD) has released an update.

Hydrix Limited has updated its corporate governance statement, confirming its alignment with ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the financial year ending June 2024. The company ensures transparency by providing detailed disclosure on its governance practices, including board responsibilities and director appointments, available on its website. This comprehensive approach underscores Hydrix’s commitment to robust management and oversight standards.

For further insights into AU:HYD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.