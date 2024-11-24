Hydrix Limited Successfully Passes AGM Resolutions

Hydrix Limited (AU:HYD) has released an update.

Hydrix Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. The company, known for its innovative technology solutions in health and well-being, continues to strengthen its strategic direction. Investors may find Hydrix’s focus on medtech and cardiovascular products promising for future growth.

