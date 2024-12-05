Hydrix Limited Sees Increased Voting Power Shift

Hydrix Limited (AU:HYD) has released an update.
Hydrix Limited has seen a change in substantial holdings, with Invia Custodian Pty Limited and Paul Lewis increasing their voting power from 6.45% to 7.49%. This increase was achieved through the issuance of shares in lieu of director’s fees and participation in an entitlement offer. Investors might find this development intriguing as it reflects a strategic shift in the company’s shareholder dynamics.
