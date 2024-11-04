Hydrix Limited Issues New Unlisted Employee Options

Hydrix Limited (AU:HYD) has released an update.

Hydrix Limited has announced the issuance of 1,536,752 unlisted options, each with an exercise price of $0.028, set to expire on June 30, 2029. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be listed on the ASX. This move could potentially impact investor interest and company valuation in the coming years.

For further insights into AU:HYD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.