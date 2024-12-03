Hydrix Limited Announces New Share Issuance on ASX

Hydrix Limited (AU:HYD) has released an update.
Hydrix Limited has announced the issuance of 18.1 million fully paid ordinary shares, following shareholder approval at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. This move is expected to enhance the firm’s presence on the Australian Securities Exchange and may attract interest from investors looking to capitalize on growth opportunities.
