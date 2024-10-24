Hydrix Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Hydrix Limited (AU:HYD) has released an update.

Hydrix Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 25, 2024, in Melbourne. Shareholders are encouraged to submit questions in advance and can vote by proxy if unable to attend. This meeting offers an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s leadership about its recent performance and future plans.

