Hydreight Technologies Reports Robust Growth in 2024

Hydreight Technologies Inc. has reported impressive growth with a record revenue of $10.46 million in the first half of 2024 and a 52% increase in Q2 revenue compared to last year. The company has expanded its services with new telemedicine and e-commerce solutions, alongside securing key partnerships to broaden its reach across the United States.

