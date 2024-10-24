News & Insights

Hydreight Technologies Reports Robust Growth in 2024

Hydreight Technologies Inc (TSE:NURS) has released an update.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. has reported impressive growth with a record revenue of $10.46 million in the first half of 2024 and a 52% increase in Q2 revenue compared to last year. The company has expanded its services with new telemedicine and e-commerce solutions, alongside securing key partnerships to broaden its reach across the United States.

