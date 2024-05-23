Hydreight Adds New Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug

News & Insights

Hydreight Technologies Inc (TSE:NURS) has released an update.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. expands its medical service offerings by providing access to Tirzepatide, an innovative medication for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, through its extensive network of over 3,000 nurses across the United States. This addition complements their existing GLP-1 medication options and taps into the growing weight-loss drug market, which is projected to reach $100 billion by 2030. Tirzepatide, known for its dual-action and efficacy, is now available at more than 100 white-label locations nationwide.

