Hydreight Adds New Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug

Hydreight Technologies Inc. expands its medical service offerings by providing access to Tirzepatide, an innovative medication for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, through its extensive network of over 3,000 nurses across the United States. This addition complements their existing GLP-1 medication options and taps into the growing weight-loss drug market, which is projected to reach $100 billion by 2030. Tirzepatide, known for its dual-action and efficacy, is now available at more than 100 white-label locations nationwide.

