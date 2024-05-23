News & Insights

Stocks

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Wins Shareholder Approval

May 23, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (AU:HPC) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting of Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., shareholders passed all proposed resolutions with a significant majority, indicating strong support for the company’s management and strategic initiatives. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director Ms. Margaret Hardin, and approval of new equity incentive plans and warrant issues. The company’s solid backing from its investors suggests a positive outlook for future growth and operations.

