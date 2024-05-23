Hydration Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong FY2023 Growth

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (AU:HPC) has released an update.

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has reported a successful fiscal year 2023, with net sales up by 10% to $10M, gross profit increasing 15% to $5.4M, and a significant reduction in operating cash burn by 41%. The company also slashed Sales and Marketing expenses by $2.4M, optimizing marketing costs to 39% of sales, down from the previous year’s 74%.

