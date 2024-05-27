News & Insights

Stocks

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Change

May 27, 2024 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (AU:HPC) has released an update.

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has announced that director George Livery has ceased his directorship on May 25, 2024. Prior to his departure, Mr. Livery held a significant stake in the company with 781,659 fully paid ordinary shares, and options for more shares exercisable in 2025 and 2027. Additionally, the notice disclosed 100,000 ordinary shares held by Mrs. Lynne Maree Livery, indicating an interest related to the director.

For further insights into AU:HPC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.