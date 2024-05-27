Hydration Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Change

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (AU:HPC) has released an update.

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has announced that director George Livery has ceased his directorship on May 25, 2024. Prior to his departure, Mr. Livery held a significant stake in the company with 781,659 fully paid ordinary shares, and options for more shares exercisable in 2025 and 2027. Additionally, the notice disclosed 100,000 ordinary shares held by Mrs. Lynne Maree Livery, indicating an interest related to the director.

