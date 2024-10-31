News & Insights

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Achieves First Positive Cash Flow

October 31, 2024 — 05:20 am EDT

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (AU:HPC) has released an update.

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (ASX: HPC) reported its first positive operating cash flow of $0.6 million in Q3 FY24, driven by a strong focus on profitability and cost reduction. The company achieved $2.4 million in revenue, with significant contributions from e-commerce sales, and reduced its EBITDA loss by 54% year-over-year. Additionally, the divestiture of non-US assets provided $9.5 million in proceeds, allowing the company to focus on scaling its US operations and e-commerce channels.

