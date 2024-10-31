Hydration Pharmaceuticals Achieves First Positive Cash Flow

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (AU:HPC) has released an update.

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (ASX: HPC) reported its first positive operating cash flow of $0.6 million in Q3 FY24, driven by a strong focus on profitability and cost reduction. The company achieved $2.4 million in revenue, with significant contributions from e-commerce sales, and reduced its EBITDA loss by 54% year-over-year. Additionally, the divestiture of non-US assets provided $9.5 million in proceeds, allowing the company to focus on scaling its US operations and e-commerce channels.

For further insights into AU:HPC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.