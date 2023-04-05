HYD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the High Yield Muni ETF (Symbol: HYD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.89, changing hands as high as $51.98 per share. High Yield Muni shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYD's low point in its 52 week range is $48.42 per share, with $57.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.90.

