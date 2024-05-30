Hycroft Mining Appoints New Executives with Performance Bonuses

Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC) just unveiled an update.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Board has designated Rebecca A. Jennings and David B. Thomas as executive officers and entered into new employment agreements with them, offering significant annual salaries and the potential for performance-based bonuses. Jennings, with over 25 years of legal and industry experience, and Thomas, who has a diverse background in business finance and mining, are set to play pivotal roles in the company’s leadership. Their agreements allow for termination at any time by either party and include severance provisions under specific circumstances, such as company change of control or involuntary termination without cause.

