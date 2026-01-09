Hycroft Insider Sells $318K in Stock As Gold and Silver Prices Buoy 1,200% Share Surge

Key Points

A Hycroft Mining executive reported selling 15,000 directly held shares for $318,150 on Dec. 29, at an average sale price of $21.21 per share.

The transaction represented 15.6% of Thomas David Brian’s direct holdings, as reported, reducing his position from 96,070 to 81,070 shares.

All activity was in direct ownership; no indirect holdings or derivative transactions were involved in this filing.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On Dec. 29, David Thomas, a senior vice president and general manager of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC), executed an open-market sale of 15,000 directly held shares for a transaction value of $318,150, as reported in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction Summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 15,000 Transaction value $318,150 Post-transaction shares (direct) 81,070

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($21.21); post-transaction value based on Dec. 29, 2025 market close ($21.21).

Key Questions

How does the size of this sale compare to the insider’s historical trades?

This 15,000-share sale is substantially larger than the historical median direct sale of 1,876 shares, and also above the recent median of 9,194.5 shares for the period since May of last year.

This 15,000-share sale is substantially larger than the historical median direct sale of 1,876 shares, and also above the recent median of 9,194.5 shares for the period since May of last year. What proportion of the insider’s position was impacted?

The sale accounted for 15.61% of Thomas David Brian's direct holdings prior to the transaction, marking a significant reduction in his ownership stake in the company.

The sale accounted for 15.61% of Thomas David Brian's direct holdings prior to the transaction, marking a significant reduction in his ownership stake in the company. Was the transaction executed via direct or indirect holdings, and were any derivatives involved?

All shares sold in this transaction were held directly by Thomas; no indirect entities or derivative exercises were reported.

All shares sold in this transaction were held directly by Thomas; no indirect entities or derivative exercises were reported. What does the pattern of recent trading activity indicate about remaining sale capacity?

Following a 20,000-share sale in October and this 15,000-share sale, direct holdings have declined by 32.93% since May, indicating that recent trade sizes reflect the reduced available share base rather than a deliberate shift in trading pace.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $27.57 Market capitalization $1.98 billion Net income (TTM) ($45.61 million)

Company Snapshot

Hycroft Mining produces and develops gold and silver, with primary revenue from mineral extraction at the Hycroft mine in Nevada.

The company operates as a mining company, generating income through the sale of extracted precious metals.

Hycroft Mining is a U.S.-based gold and silver development company with measured and indicated resources of over 10 million ounces of gold and 361 million ounces of silver at its flagship Hycroft mine in Nevada.

What this transaction means for investors

For long-term investors, insider selling after an extreme rally matters mainly as a stress test of how much of the upside is already reflected in expectations. Hycroft Mining’s stock is up an eye-catching 1,217% over the past year, dwarfing the S&P 500’s roughly 17% gain, as the company reset its balance sheet -- and similarly boosting tailwinds, gold prices have surged about 67% over the past year, while silver prices are up a staggering 150%.



Operational progress also helps explain the move. In the third quarter, Hycroft raised $235 million through equity offerings and warrant exercises, then eliminated roughly $136 million of debt, leaving the company debt-free. It ended the quarter with a strengthened capital position and expanded its exploration program across high-grade silver zones at its Nevada flagship asset, with additional drill rigs planned as assays continue to come in.



That context frames Thomas’ decision to sell 15,000 shares at about $21.21, especially after a larger disposition in October. Ultimately, the signal seems less about timing and more about discipline. After a four-digit percentage gain, some insider monetization is expected. Hycroft’s long-term case now hinges on whether exploration success, metallurgical studies, and capital allocation can justify the current valuation.

Glossary

Insider: An executive, director, or major shareholder with access to non-public company information.

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private or pre-arranged transactions.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades in a company's securities.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through another entity, such as a trust, partnership, or family member.

Derivative transactions: Trades involving financial contracts whose value is based on underlying assets, like options or warrants.

Median: The middle value in a data set, with half the values above and half below.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Measured and indicated resources: Mineral resources with varying levels of geological confidence, used to estimate potential mine output.

Flagship mine: The primary or most significant mining asset owned by a company.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 969%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.