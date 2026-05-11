Hycroft CEO Diane Garrett Assumes Executive Chairman Role

(RTTNews) - Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC), on Monday announced that Chief Executive Officer Diane Garrett has assumed the additional role of Executive Chairman.

The gold and silver developer said the appointment is intended to further align Board and management leadership as it executes its growth strategy.

The move follows a recent board review and is part of a leadership transition that includes plans to appoint three new independent directors.

Hycroft expects to make additional senior hires in the coming months after recently naming Eric Colby as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development.

Garrett said the expanded role "strengthens alignment across the Company and supports disciplined execution" as Hycroft advances the Hycroft Mine toward production.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Hycroft were up 1.33 percent, changing hands at $38.95, after closing Friday's regular session 1.13 percent lower.

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