Hybrid Power Solutions Revokes Trade Order

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. has successfully filed its delayed annual and interim financial statements, leading to the revocation of a management cease trade order by the British Columbia Securities Commission. This development allows the company’s management to resume trading activities, while shareholders’ trading was unaffected during the order. The filings can be accessed via the company’s SEDAR+ profile.

