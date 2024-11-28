News & Insights

Hybrid Power Solutions Revamps Leadership for Growth

November 28, 2024 — 12:34 pm EST

Hybrid Power Solutions, Inc. (TSE:HPSS) has released an update.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. has announced significant leadership changes to boost growth and efficiency, with Muneer Yoosuf promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Bruno Antidormi joining the board. Yoosuf aims to enhance the company’s financial operations, while Antidormi’s vast experience in construction is expected to strengthen market positioning.

