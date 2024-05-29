Hybrid Power Solutions Lands Key Utility Deal

Hybrid Power Solutions, Inc. (TSE:HPSS) has released an update.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. has made a significant stride in the clean energy sector by supplying an initial order of their Batt Pack Pro, a portable power unit, to a major but unnamed Canadian utility company, aiming to reduce emissions and operational costs. The Batt Pack Pro is noted for its robust, weatherproof design and high power output, suitable for a wide range of industries. The company anticipates further orders that could lead to a complete fleet overhaul for the utility, marking a commitment to advancing sustainable power technology.

