Hybrid Power Solutions Announces Trade Order Update

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. has announced a management cease trade order due to delays in filing its annual financial statements, affecting only the CEO and CFO’s trading capabilities. The company assures investors that they are working diligently to resolve the issue and expects to complete the filings by October 31, 2024, without impacting public shareholders’ ability to trade.

